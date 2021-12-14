O.J. Simpson is once again a free man, after being discharged from his parole two months early

(CNN) O.J. Simpson was granted an early parole discharge last week, according to a statement from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Simpson had been on parole after being released from prison in 2017 for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery in 2007.

His parole had been scheduled to end February 9.

On November 30, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners held an "early discharge hearing" for Simpson, after receiving a written recommendation from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, the news release said.

A statement from the Board of Parole Commissioners and State Police, Parole and Probation Division said the "decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6."

O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills in action during a game against the Denver Broncos at Rich Stadium in New York.

