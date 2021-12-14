Investigators find remains at location mapped out by convicted killer before his execution

(CNN) Investigators in Mississippi found remains Sunday at a site they found using a map provided by a man executed last month who said that's where they would find the body of Felicia Cox, who has been missing since July 2007, prosecutors said.

David Neal Cox gave the map and a letter to his attorneys from the Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel prior to his execution on November 17, District Attorney John Weddle said in a news release

Cox was on death row after pleading guilty to murdering his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her 12-year-old daughter. He was sentenced to death for the capital murder conviction in 2012, according to court records.

Cox had previously been a suspect in his sister-in-law Felicia Cox's disappearance, Weddle said in the news release.

Cox's attorneys began communicating with Weddle's office during the summer "regarding the possibility of a disclosure ... of the whereabouts of the body of Felicia Cox," Weddle said.

