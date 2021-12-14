Pastor describes holding trapped woman's hand at collapsed candle factory, and community members pulling people from rubble

(CNN) After a tornado demolished a candle factory in western Kentucky Friday night, the Rev. Stephen Boyken climbed the rubble and heard someone beneath call out.

"She was stuck underneath a wall and asked, 'Can you hold my hand?' " Boyken recalled Tuesday.

Boyken grabbed the hand, prayed with the woman and -- along with others -- helped her stay awake until she could be pulled out of the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, he told CNN's "New Day."

Later, he stepped off the rubble, and saw men from his church removing debris in an assembly line and "pull some people out that are no longer with us."

The Rev. Stephen Boyken

"A lot of people were weeping. But at the same time, just as sure as there was just this grief that was coming upon us, there was just this courageous moment where people just worked together," Boyken said.

