Pastor describes holding trapped woman's hand at collapsed candle factory, and community members pulling people from rubble

(CNN)After a tornado demolished a candle factory in western Kentucky Friday night, the Rev. Stephen Boyken climbed the rubble and heard someone beneath call out.
"She was stuck underneath a wall and asked, 'Can you hold my hand?' " Boyken recalled Tuesday.
Boyken grabbed the hand, prayed with the woman and -- along with others -- helped her stay awake until she could be pulled out of the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, he told CNN's "New Day."
Later, he stepped off the rubble, and saw men from his church removing debris in an assembly line and "pull some people out that are no longer with us."
"A lot of people were weeping. But at the same time, just as sure as there was just this grief that was coming upon us, there was just this courageous moment where people just worked together," Boyken said.
Boyken, lead pastor at His House Ministries in Mayfield, was one of numerous community members who rushed to the factory Friday night after a tornado ripped into it -- part of a deadly series of twisters and storms that left at least 88 people dead in five states, including at least 74 in Kentucky alone.
The tornado killed eight people at the factory, where more than 100 people were working at the time. The facility had been "going 24/7" in part to meet Christmastime candle demand, US Rep. James Comer, who represents the area, told CNN.
Witnesses described community members and emergency workers helping each other reach the those trapped at the site.
Another Mayfield resident, Navy veteran Adam Slack, said he went to the site when a friend texted him to say the factory had collapsed.