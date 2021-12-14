Pastor describes holding trapped woman's hand at collapsed candle factory, and community members pulling people from rubble

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:21 PM ET, Tue December 14, 2021

Emergency workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday.

(CNN)After a tornado demolished a candle factory in western Kentucky Friday night, the Rev. Stephen Boyken climbed the rubble and heard someone beneath call out.

"She was stuck underneath a wall and asked, 'Can you hold my hand?' " Boyken recalled Tuesday.
Boyken grabbed the hand, prayed with the woman and -- along with others -- helped her stay awake until she could be pulled out of the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, he told CNN's "New Day."
      Later, he stepped off the rubble, and saw men from his church removing debris in an assembly line and "pull some people out that are no longer with us."
        The Rev. Stephen Boyken
        "A lot of people were weeping. But at the same time, just as sure as there was just this grief that was coming upon us, there was just this courageous moment where people just worked together," Boyken said.
          Boyken, lead pastor at His House Ministries in Mayfield, was one of numerous community members who rushed to the factory Friday night after a tornado ripped into it -- part of a deadly series of twisters and storms that left at least 88 people dead in five states, including at least 74 in Kentucky alone.
          The tornado killed eight people at the factory, where more than 100 people were working at the time. The facility had been "going 24/7" in part to meet Christmastime candle demand, US Rep. James Comer, who represents the area, told CNN.
          Witnesses described community members and emergency workers helping each other reach the those trapped at the site.
          Another Mayfield resident, Navy veteran Adam Slack, said he went to the site when a friend texted him to say the factory had collapsed.
          A man walks through the wreckage of houses in a Bowling Green, Kentucky neighborhood on Sunday, December 12, after extreme weather hit the region.
          A man walks through the wreckage of houses in a Bowling Green, Kentucky neighborhood on Sunday, December 12, after extreme weather hit the region.
          The devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky, is seen through a broken bedroom window on December 12.
          The devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky, is seen through a broken bedroom window on December 12.
          Red Cross volunteers sort donations at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on December 12 for people affected by tornadoes.
          Red Cross volunteers sort donations at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on December 12 for people affected by tornadoes.
          Search-and-rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday.
          Search-and-rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday.
          Desiray Cartledge, 3, stands in the rubble of her house in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 12.
          Desiray Cartledge, 3, stands in the rubble of her house in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 12.
          People gather belongings from a damaged home on December 12 in Mayfield, Kentucky.
          People gather belongings from a damaged home on December 12 in Mayfield, Kentucky.
          A family photo lies among the debris inside a house on December 12 after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
          A family photo lies among the debris inside a house on December 12 after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
          James Strickland prepares breakfast on the porch of his father&#39;s home on December 12, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
          James Strickland prepares breakfast on the porch of his father's home on December 12, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
          The front steps of a house are all that remain standing among storm damage in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 12.
          The front steps of a house are all that remain standing among storm damage in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 12.
          Destruction is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11.
          Destruction is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11.
          A damaged theater is seen in Mayfield on December 11.
          A damaged theater is seen in Mayfield on December 11.
          Irene Noltner, in a pink hat, consoles Jody O&#39;Neill outside The Lighthouse, a women and children&#39;s shelter that was destroyed in Mayfield.
          Irene Noltner, in a pink hat, consoles Jody O'Neill outside The Lighthouse, a women and children's shelter that was destroyed in Mayfield.
          Volunteers at Henry Moss Middle School arrange donations for tornado victims on Saturday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
          Volunteers at Henry Moss Middle School arrange donations for tornado victims on Saturday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
          Chris Buchanan, center, and Niki Thompson, right, attempt to rescue Cheyenne, a dog, from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield on Saturday.