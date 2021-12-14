Olympic gymnast who helped negotiate $380 million for Larry Nassar victims says settlement will pay for critical help

(CNN) For Larry Nassar's abuse victims, a $380 million settlement doesn't just mark the end of a five-year legal battle.

It'll also provide much-needed resources toward the recovery of survivors, former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert said.

"With a resolution, as survivors, we feel heard. And we feel acknowledged," said Schwikert, a 2000 Olympian who helped negotiate the settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers.

"So many survivors deal with severe mental illness and substance abuse and trauma. That settlement will help pay for mental health services and related needs for survivors going forward in their lives."