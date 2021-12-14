Olympic gymnast who helped negotiate $380 million for Larry Nassar victims says settlement will pay for critical help

(CNN)For Larry Nassar's abuse victims, a $380 million settlement doesn't just mark the end of a five-year legal battle.
It'll also provide much-needed resources toward the recovery of survivors, former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert said.
"With a resolution, as survivors, we feel heard. And we feel acknowledged," said Schwikert, a 2000 Olympian who helped negotiate the settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers.
"So many survivors deal with severe mental illness and substance abuse and trauma. That settlement will help pay for mental health services and related needs for survivors going forward in their lives."
Nassar, the longtime doctor for the USA Gymnastics team and Michigan State University, is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges.
He also was sentenced to a 40-to-175 year state prison sentence in Michigan after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.
At his sentencing in Michigan in 2018, more than 150 women -- including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney -- publicly told the court he sexually abused them.
Some former athletes said that they had reported the abuse previously but that the systems of authority, including USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Michigan State University, did not take their concerns seriously.
The $380 million settlement, announced Monday, "will compensate more than 500 gymnasts -- the majority of them abused by Larry Nassar and who endured horrific abuse for years," Schwikert told CNN on Tuesday.
"While I'm glad that we've settled the case and we can move on to the next chapter of our lives, there's still a lot of work to do to make sure the non-monetary requests are implemented appropriately."
USAG says it is 'deeply sorry for the trauma'
The settlement is part of the USAG's plan to exit bankruptcy as the organization has struggled to recover from the Nassar scandal.
It includes non-monetary commitments focused on athlete safety and wellness, USAG said in a statement Monday.