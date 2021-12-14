Keechant Sewell will be NYC's first female police commissioner

(CNN) New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell.

"Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve," Adams said in a statement released to CNN. "Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD."

The formal announcement will be made Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at a public housing development in Queens, according to Adams' office.

