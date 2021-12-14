Potential witnesses in Ghislaine Maxwell's defense case wish to testify anonymously, attorney says

(CNN) Potential witnesses in Ghislaine Maxwell's defense case wish to testify anonymously because they "might get a lot of unwanted attention" testifying on Maxwell's behalf, attorney Christian Everdell said in court Friday after the government rested its case.

The government has opposed the defense request that three defense witnesses testify by their first names or a pseudonym, according to subsequent court filings.

Maxwell's attorneys asked Judge Alison Nathan to rule on the issue because the parties couldn't come to an agreement.

"The Court's ruling on this issue may impact the willingness of these witnesses to testify, thereby compromising Ms. Maxwell's right to present her defense, and may affect the witness order," the defense said in a court filing.

The defense filings did not name the three witnesses or expand on why they wish to testify anonymously.

Read More