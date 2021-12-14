DOJ reaches 'historic' settlement against a landlord accused of sexually harassing tenants

(CNN) A New Jersey landlord has agreed to pay $4.5 million in damages to resolve a lawsuit alleging he demanded sexual favors from tenants and applicants so they could keep or receive housing, the Justice Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

The settlement, which still has to be approved by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, is the largest monetary settlement the Justice Department has ever obtained in a case involving sexual harassment in housing, the release said.

"This lawsuit and historic settlement send a clear message that the Department will not stand by idly as landlords abuse their power to prey on vulnerable tenants," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, with the department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

Joseph Centanni, who owns hundreds of rental units in and around Elizabeth, allegedly violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting tenants and applicants to sexual harassment on multiple occasions for more than 15 years, according to the release. The act prohibits discrimination in housing, including on the basis of sex.

He allegedly demanded sexual favors from applicants and tenants, touched them in a "way that was sexual and unwelcome," made sexual comments and advances and offered benefits such as reduced rent in exchange for sexual favors, the release said.

