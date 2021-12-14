Two elderly sisters and beloved residents of Dawson Springs perish from tornado

Dawson Springs, Kentucky (CNN) Roughly 30 minutes before a tornado ripped apart her home on Friday night, Marsha Hall, 72, sent a separate text to each of her three children, telling them she loved them. It was the last time they would hear from her.

Hall and her sister, Carole Grisham, 80, took cover in their hallway as a tornado roared around them. Nearly 12 hours later, the two sisters were found dead among the rubble, several houses away from their own in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

"Everybody thought the world of them," said Jason Cummins, Hall's son, with tears in his eyes. "They were the sweetest, nicest people who were always thinking about everyone else before themselves."

An American flag is seen in the rubble of Marsha Hall's home. It is one of 25 flags that used to fly in the front yard year-round.

The only thing that now stands on their property is a small pole with an American flag that their families found in the rubble on Monday and repositioned in honor of the elderly sisters. They had close to 25 seasonal flags, according to Hall's son, which they loved to fly throughout the year, a constantly changing effort that reflected their colorful spirit.

The shock of their deaths rippled across town in the days following the storm. They were two of at least 13 who died here, with several more still missing.

