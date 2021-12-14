Alex Murdaugh agrees to a $4.3 million settlement in housekeeper case

(CNN) Suspended South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to a $4.3 million settlement with the family of Gloria Satterfield, his former housekeeper, according to family attorney, Eric Bland.

During a bond hearing for Murdaugh on Monday, his attorney said he "agreed to confessing a judgment of $4.3 million" to her family.

Satterfield spent more than two decades with the Murdaugh family and died after suffering a fall at their home in 2018.

Murdaugh was arrested October 14, 2021, and jailed without bond on an arrest warrant for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for the Satterfield family.

According to affidavits released by the South Carolina Enforcement Division, "Mr. Murdaugh coordinated with (Gloria) Satterfield's family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to give the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield's children." Murdaugh deposited more than nearly $3 million into an account he owned , the affidavits said.

