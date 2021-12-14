Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium expected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, per reports

(CNN) Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is expected to be announced as the of host Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal and ESPN.

According to the reports, an official announcement is expected on Wednesday at the National Football League (NFL) owners meeting in Dallas, Texas.

SB LVIII was originally scheduled to be hosted by New Orleans, but was relocated out of the city due to game conflicting with Mardi Gras. New Orleans will instead get the big game in 2025.

The NFL declined to comment on the report. CNN has reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders for comment.

The Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020 after its relocation from Oakland, California.

