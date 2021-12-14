(CNN) High school students in India will be given full marks for a national exam question criticized as "blatantly misogynist" by the country's opposition party.

Parents and social media users also lashed out at India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which later apologized for the question and said it would be dropped from the paper with no penalty to students.

The controversial passage was part of the English Language and Literature exam given to Year 10 students (typically 15 to 16 years old) over the weekend, according to CBSE.

Soon after the exams, photos of the questions began circulating on social media. One passage in a reading comprehension section pictured described how women could only "gain obedience from the young" by giving her husband "formal obedience."

Another passage concluded that "the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children."

