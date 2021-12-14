Rocket scientists and brain surgeons not necessarily smarter than public

(CNN) Brain surgeons and rocket scientists are not necessarily smarter than the general public, researchers reported Monday, as they tried to settle the argument of whether the phrase "it's not brain surgery" or "it's not rocket science" is most deserved.

Researchers sought to find out if one profession had intellectual superiority, and found they were pretty much equally matched.

There were also few differences when comparing aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons with the general population.

Online intelligence tests were administered to both neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers from the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada. Responses from 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons were included in the final analysis.

The study, published in the BMJ Christmas issue , was professionally conducted and peer reviewed but this special issue of the British Medical Journal is generally dedicated to light-hearted studies.

Read More