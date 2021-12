Covid-19 vaccinations began a year ago. These numbers show how it's going

(CNN) On December 14, 2020, nurse Sandra Lindsay rolled up her left sleeve at a New York City hospital and became one of the first people in the US to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine was from Pfizer/BioNTech, and it had been authorized for emergency use only three days earlier by the FDA -- the first counterblow against a deadly virus that had crippled the country and shut down much of the world. Authorization for Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson soon followed.

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, getting vaccinated against coronavirus on December 14, 2020.

A year later, millions of people in the US -- and billions around the world -- have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The pandemic is still with us. But the vaccines have saved countless lives, reduced hospitalizations and helped restore some normalcy to our social activities.

They also have been greeted with skepticism and fear by many people who refuse to get them. Vaccine mandates have sparked protests, pitted companies against employees and complicated international travel.

And vaccine doses have disproportionately gone to wealthier countries, leaving poorer ones less protected.

