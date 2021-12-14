From coffee makers to matching pajama sets to fleece-lined leggings, Target was home to a ton of stuff our readers were obsessed with buying this year. Scroll down to check out these and more of our readers’ top picks from Target.

Stars Above Women’s 3-Piece Satin Notch Collar Top Pajama Set ($25; target.com)

Not only is this matching pajama set made of a luxe satin material for the utmost comfort, it’s also available in four pretty prints and colors and includes a matching eye mask.

Made By Design Microgel All Positions Bed Pillow ($16; target.com)

This microgel pillow is ideal for anyone looking for a hypoallergenic pillow that retains its shape, provides comfort and support, and is ultra soft and breathable. Basically, this pillow is a total game changer when it comes to sleep.

A New Day Women’s High-Waist Cotton Seamless Fleece-Lined Leggings ($18; target.com)

Fleece-lined leggings are the easiest and most comfortable way to update your activewear collection for the winter. With a flattering high-waist fit and seamless fabric, these leggings are sure to become your new go-to this season.

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($32.99; target.com)

One-step hair dryer and styling brushes are changing the beauty game right now, and the Bed Head Blow Out Freak Hot Air Brush is no exception. Not only does this brush dry and style your hair all at once, but it decreases frizz and adds volume to give you your most gorgeous blowout yet.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($249.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

This quintessential kitchen appliance is one of our readers’ most shopped-for items this year, and it’s no wonder why. With multiple settings and over 10 attachments, you can mix, stir or whip up just about anything.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($59.99, originally $89.99; target.com)

Love a delicious, freshly brewed cup of coffee but tight on space? At less than 5 inches wide, this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve coffee maker is ideal for a dorm room, home office or any small space.

Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan ($60.99; target.com)

This sleek and modern tower fan is a reader favorite, thanks to its quiet technology and easy-to-use settings that allow you to control its speed, lighting, timer and oscillation all with the touch of a button or remote control.

Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle ($79.99, originally $129.99; target.com)

The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Bundle is every kitchen appliance you need in one easy gadget. With 15 built-in smart programs, you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, sterilize, warm food and so much more. The possibilities are endless.

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray & Dry Skin Relief ($10; target.com)

Soothe and heal dry, rough skin with the ultra-moisturizing ointment body spray from Aquaphor. It’s also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, making it perfect to use on any and all skin types without irritation.

Instant Pot 8-Quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp and Electric Pressure Cooker ($179.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Like the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Bundle above, this kitchen appliance is a must-have for easy and fast cooking — especially if you love frying food but hate the mess. With its air fryer feature, this Instant Pot crisps your meals to perfection along with the capabilities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, roaster, mini oven, broiler and so much more.

DeLonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine by DeLonghi ($99.99; target.com)

Brew your favorite latte, flat white, espresso or cappuccino at home, thanks to the DeLonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine. This sleek and modern espresso machine is easy to clean, can make single or double espressos and has a manual milk frother.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer With Case ($15, originally $22.99; target.com)

The Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer is durable, affordable and versatile, with six various speeds and a variety of attachments. Plus, it comes with its very own case for easy storage.