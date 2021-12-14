Gift cards offer the most flexibility short of a Venmo transfer (which you, unfortunately, can’t wrap), but when it comes to offering the most the-most, this Gap brands gift card deal is pretty much the winner.

Right now at Amazon, you pay just $20 for a $25 gift card the lucky recipient can use at Gap itself, as well as Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and the other labels Gap owns including Outlet and Factory stores. The card can also be redeemed in store or online.

There’s a brand for everyone in the family within the Gap’s umbrella. Yoga enthusiasts will be all over Athleta’s comfy leggings; kids can benefit from the pint-sized version of Old Navy; and those people looking to round out their office wardrobe can find something at Banana Republic.

Scoop the deal up now as a stocking stuffer for someone (or everyone) on your list, or just for yourself — we won’t judge — before it ends tomorrow.

