With 2021 coming to a close, we’re revisiting the products our readers couldn’t get enough of over the past year. The last 12 months saw readers shopping for items to help them sleep more soundly, clean more efficiently and to seriously up their selfie game. From ring lights to alarm clocks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in 2021.

Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10 ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

These durable and eco-friendly Swedish dishcloths were our most popular product of the year. Each ultra-absorbent cloth is made from cellulose and cotton and, unlike wasteful paper towels, can be reused up to 100 times. You can even give it a spin in the washing machine whenever it needs a refresh.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($8.40; amazon.com)

Mavogel makes the best sleep mask you can buy. We love its comfortable design, soft fabric and ability to legitimately block out all (seriously, all) light. It’s also an absolute steal at under $10.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

Toss your old loofah in the trash and pick up Goshi’s beloved shower towel instead. Its exfoliating weave gently buffs away dry skin and lathers like a dream.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189, originally $249; amazon.com)

The AirPods Pro offer stellar sound, active noise cancellation and seamless syncing with other Apple products, making them a no-brainer for anyone already in the Apple ecosystem.

TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

The humble TubShroom vows to catch each and every hair before they cause icky drain clogs. The stainless steel design is simple to clean and each TubShroom comes with multiple adapters to fit nearly any drain.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning ($14.99; amazon.com)

The Anker Powerline II is our favorite lightning cable of the year. It has everything you want in a cable — a sturdy yet flexible build, steady connection and MFi certification — at a fantastic price point to boot.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock (from $13.58, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Make mornings a little more pleasant with Jall’s excellent digital clock, which scored the top spot in our alarm clock testing. We especially appreciate its easy set up and how sleek it looks on the nightstand.

Wyze Smart Scale ($28.88, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Wyze’s scale gauges 11 different metrics in addition to weight, including BMI, body fat percentage and muscle mass. Our tester praised its accuracy and elegant looks, and also found Wyze’s app easy to use.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control ($19.98, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

The Chamberlain myQ is an excellent addition to your smart home. Not only does it let you control your garage door from anywhere, but you can also set your door to automatically close at the same time each night and send you alerts for any door-related activity when you’re away.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($24.99; amazon.com)

Pop one of these steamers in the corner of your shower and turn on the hot water to transform your bathroom into your own private spa. The set comes with six shower bombs in scents like relaxing lavender, invigorating peppermint and refreshing grapefruit.

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($29.99; amazon.com)

Emart makes the best ring light around. With three light modes, eleven brightness levels and an included tripod, it has everything you need to add an ultra-flattering glow to your selfies and Zoom calls.

T-fal Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick 12-inch Pan ($48.24; amazon.com)

We love T-fal’s pan, whose even heating, nonstick surface and deep profile let you tackle anything from frying eggs to simmering stews. It’s oven-safe up to 400 degrees and also features a heat-resistant silicone handle so you can comfortably move it to and from the stovetop.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($35.98, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 five-star ratings, removes 99.999 percent of bacteria, water-borne paradise and microplastics.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.93, originally $10.95; amazon.com)

This nifty three-in-one tool lets you prep perfect avocados with less cleanup: the serrated blade cuts the fruit in half, the pitter pops out the seeds and the fan blade slices each half into seven pieces in a single swipe.

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

With their huge capacity, reinforced handles, two-way zippers and protective fabric, these storage bags are a must for stashing blankets, towels and off-season clothes. (We’ve got out more great home organization products for you here.)

Command Mop and Broom Grippers ($13.32; amazon.com)

These handy grippers can turn any wall into vertical broom storage space — no tools required. A set comes with two grippers (each of which holds up to four pounds) and four no-damage hanging strips.

Coleman SkinSmart DEET-Free Insect Repellent Spray ($4.87; amazon.com)

Coleman’s DEET-free aerosole scored top marks in our testing of insect repellent sprays, thanks to its quick-dry finish and non-greasy feel.

Kona Safe/Clean BBQ Grill Brush ($21.95; amazon.com)

Whether you’re lucky enough to live in a warm climate year round or simply dreaming of next summer, keep your grill in tip-top shape with the best grill brush around. Kona’s bristle-free design prevents metal pieces from breaking off while cleaning and its extra long handle makes it easier to clean the grill while still hot.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($13.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

If you need something more portable than our top ring light pick, the Whellen ring light is your best bet. The rechargeable light clips directly to your laptop or phone without scratching your screen and offers three flattering lighting modes.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($69.99; amazon.com)

EarFun Air are hands down the best wireless earbuds you can buy for under $100. Their sound is comparable to Apple’s AirPods, and they also feature an impressive battery life.