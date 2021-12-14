Senegalese lawmakers draft new legislation targeting LGBT community

Dakar, Senegal A group of Senegalese lawmakers has drafted a law that would tighten already repressive laws against same-sex relations, lengthening potential jail terms for those convicted of LGBT+ activities, one of the legislators said on Monday.

Gay sex is already punishable by up to five years in prison in Senegal, where arrests and prosecutions have risen sharply, according to a 2020 global review by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

Lawmaker Alioune Souare said he had helped draft an update to the anti-LGBT+ legislation.

"We hope to present the proposal to the parliament before the end of the week," he told Reuters.

The bill would lengthen prison terms to between five and 10 years and criminalize LGBT+ activities specifically. The current law targets anyone who commits an "act against nature" with persons of the same gender.

