Two officers survived a tornado that battered their patrol cars. They escaped and saved an injured girl

(CNN) Two officers were caught in a deadly tornado that ripped through a Kentucky community and -- after surviving a beating from mother nature -- rescued a severely injured young girl by carrying her out of harm's way on an old door.

Graves County Sheriff's Deputy Chandler Siris and Sgt. Richard Edwards were trying to position themselves where they expected the storm to come through in Mayfield, Kentucky. Before they knew it, the tornado was on top of them.

Debris was flying everywhere, beating on their patrol cars and making it difficult to do anything but hunker down and ride it out.

The tornado was part of a line of severe weather that moved through the central and southern part of the US late Friday into Saturday, leaving at least 100 people feared dead , including at least 80 in Kentucky, according to state and local officials.

"As the wind picked up and it picked my vehicle and turned it sideways I was trying to back up," Edwards told CNN's John Berman on Monday. "He (Siris) was behind me and we just couldn't do anything. We just sat there. We tried to duck down and just hold on."

