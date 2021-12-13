Two Texas fishermen were stranded with no cell phone service. All they had was a whistle to save them.

(CNN) An early morning boat ride on the river was supposed to lead to a day of fishing but instead turned into hours of rescue attempts requiring a helicopter for two Texas men.

Around 6:30 a.m. on December 4, Bart Giles and Stevie Rodriguez hopped in Giles' boat and headed to a fishing competition, Giles told CNN.

He noted that at this time the light was still low and they could see only what was right in front of them.

As they made their way up the river portion of Lake Amistad, 10 minutes north of Del Rio, Texas, Giles noticed a capsized canoe. He swerved to avoid it but then decided to turn around to check on the vessel in case someone needed help.

That's when the boat became stuck, and the pair were left stranded.

