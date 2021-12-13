Boy Scouts of America announces proposed $800 million settlement with insurer Chubb for sexual abuse victims

(CNN) The Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative $800 million settlement agreement with insurer Century Indemnity Company and other Chubb companies to contribute to a trust to compensate survivors of sex abuse, according to a press release from the organization.

"This is an extremely important step forward in the BSA's efforts to equitably compensate survivors, and our hope is that this will lead to further settlement agreements from other parties," the press release states.

The settlement is subject to court approval, according to the release.

The Boy Scouts of America this summer reached an $850 million settlement with those claiming they were sexually abused by local Scout leaders around the country.

The proposed settlement trust, which includes other groups and insurers, is expected to exceed $2.7 billion, according to the BSA, which is currently making its way through bankruptcy proceedings.

