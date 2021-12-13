1 person dead and 13 others injured in shooting at a vigil near Houston, police say

(CNN) One person has died and at least 13 others were injured after shots rang out during a vigil in a Houston suburb where around 50 people had gathered, police said.

Just as the group released balloons during the celebration of life Sunday evening in Baytown, a vehicle approached and someone began shooting into the crowd, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Several of the victims transported themselves to a nearby hospital, Gonzalez said, where a fight broke out and other law enforcement agencies were called in for help.

The candlelight vigil was being held in honor of a man who was killed at his home a couple weeks ago, Sgt. Greg Campbell of the sheriff's office told CNN affiliate KTRK

Deputies are still gathering information about the names and ages of the victims.

