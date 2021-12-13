London (CNN) The UK's largest spy agency, GCHQ, has sent out its annual Christmas card -- with a set of puzzles aimed at inspiring young would-be secret agents.

Every year, the intelligence, cyber and security agency releases a card containing a festive brainteaser to national security colleagues and partners across the world.

The card's brainteaser is aimed at aspiring young spies.

But this year's card was packed with "fiendish puzzles" aimed at children between the ages of 11 and 18, the agency said in a statement.

Kids can work their way through an increasingly difficult set of puzzles on the Christmas tree-themed card, which is available to download

"From Enigma to modern day encryption, GCHQ's history is full of talented people tackling the country's most complex challenges. If we're to help keep the country safe, problem-solving skills and teamwork are absolutely crucial," the agency's director, Jeremy Fleming, said in a statement.

Read More