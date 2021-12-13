Kevin Durant drops NBA-high 51 points in Brooklyn Nets win over Detroit Pistons

(CNN) Kevin Durant scored an NBA season high 51 points on Sunday night to help the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-104 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The 33-year-old finished with 51 points off of 16-of-31 shooting in his 41 minutes on the floor along with seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Durant brings the ball up court with Trey Lyles in pursuit.

"We're missing James (Harden), we're missing Paul Millsap, so I felt like I had to pick up the scoring a little more," Durant added. "This team, Detroit, was playing back in the pick and roll, they wasn't doubling as often as other teams, so I just tried to take advantage."

Not only was it a season-high tally, but Durant's 51 points was also a record for the Pistons' Little Caesars Arena.

He surpassed the mark set by Nets teammate Blake Griffin of 50 points. It was the seventh 50-point game of Durant's career.

It came on the same day Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during their last game in Atlanta.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Durant rebound the ball.

For the undermanned Nets, guard Patty Mills scored 18 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021, Cade Cunningham, led Detroit with 26 points, while Frank Jackson had 25 points.