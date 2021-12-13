After suffering lung problem due to Covid, Joshua Kimmich says he should have been vaccinated

(CNN) Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich says he should have been vaccinated sooner after suffering a lung problem due to Covid-19.

Kimmich had previously expressed a reluctance to get vaccinated due to "fears and concerns" about the vaccine, but says doctors found liquid in his lung which will now keep him out of action until 2022.

The 26-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last month but has still been unable to return to training as doctors recommended he take 10 days to rest. Kimmich says he was told intense activity could lead to heart problems and long-term effects.

"For several reasons, it would have been better to have gotten an earlier vaccination," Kimmich told German outlet ZDF . "There are many good reasons to get vaccinated.

"In general, it was difficult for me to cope with my fears and concerns. Therefore, I was undecided for such a long time. Therefore, I couldn't make this decision.

