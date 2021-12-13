Starting your day with a spritz of something fragrant is an instant mood-booster — especially when you’ve scored it on sale. Right now, you can save 20% on full-sized fragrances at Sephora, whether you’re looking for a gift, a fresh scent for everyday wear or something special for the evening.

Fragrances usually don’t go on sale — typically you can only score a deal when you snag it as a free travel-sized gift with purchase or in a gift set instead of actually getting a full-sized product at a discount. And while we’re not going to say no to a mini size version for free, we’re loving the 20% off markdown that lets us save some cash at the register. Just note that discounts are for Beauty Insider members — Sephora’s awards program — but it’s free and easy to sign up if you want to take advantage of the discount.

During the sale, which runs all the way through Christmas Eve, you’ll also get free same-day delivery with your online purchase.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale, and then use the codes FRAGRANCE20 and SAMEDAY at checkout to take advantage of the sale’s perks.

Tom Ford Ombré Leather ($81.60, originally $25; sephora.com)

Sephora

This tapestry of heady leather and patchouli, coupled with sensual flowers like jasmine and violet, is perfect for anyone who loves warm, spicy scents.

19-69 La Habana Eau de Parfum ($140, originally $175; sephora.com)

Sephora

Infused with notes of saffron and oud, this scent conjures up visions of cigars and rum — the perfect way to warm up on cold days. And because you’ll definitely want to take this with you, this full-size fragrance still fits within airline travel restrictions.

Skylar Coconut Cove Eau de Parfum ($68, originally $85; sephora.com)

Sephora

Let your daydreams drift to the tropics with this scent from Skylar, which is all about island vibes thanks to a blend of coconut layered with bergamot and ambrox.

HERMÈS Voyage d’Hermès Pure Perfume ($90.40, originally $113; sephora.com)

Sephora

Expect a walk through the woods with this scent, which draws on juniper, sandalwood and amber for a sensory journey. The container is refillable too, so if you decide this is the scent you want to stick with, a little less waste will be used when you go to top up.

Maison Louis Marie No.09 Vallée de Farney Eau de Parfum ($70.40, originally $88; sephora.com)

Sephora

Mediterranean citrus groves meet the smell of cedarwood with this grapefruit, orange and black pepper scent underpinned by the hint of aromatic trees. The label’s been around since 1792, so they know what they’re doing when it comes to fragrance.

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ By the Fireplace ($112, originally $140; sephora.com)

Sephora

The perfect fragrance to set the mood for a cozy night in, Maison Margiela’s “By the Fireplace” scent lives up to its name. Expect clove, chestnut and vanilla notes that warm up winter’s chilly evenings.

The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille Gemstone Perfume Oil ($55.20, originally $69; sephora.com)

Sephora

Vanilla’s warm, inviting scent gets a touch of spice in this roll-on scent, courtesy of myrrh and sandalwood, as well as a touch of coconut.

Gucci Flora Eau de Parfum ($81.60, originally $102; sephora.com)

Sephora

For the floral-lovers among us, this Gucci scent can do no wrong. Think a bouquet of rose, peony and osmanthus that comprise a luxe-feeling everyday perfume.

For more great deals at Sephora, check out CNN Coupons.