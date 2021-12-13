From moisture-wicking leggings and classic quilted vests to luscious holiday-scented candles and cozy throw blankets, this year readers shopped for all things stylish, comfortable and affordable. Here are the 20 Nordstrom items Underscored readers couldn’t get enough of during 2021.

Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings ($59; nordstrom.com)

Sculpting, moisture-wicking and won’t break the bank? It’s no wonder these Zella leggings earned a spot on our list of Nordstrom favorites this year.

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker ($75; nordstrom.com)

Not only are these sneakers made from recycled fabric that repels water, but you can also collapse the heel and convert them into slip-ons for added comfort.

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers ($59; nordstrom.com)

If you’re in the market for stylish and comfy joggers, look no further. Zella’s Live In Pocket Joggers are lightweight, moisture-wicking and versatile enough to wear for a sweat sesh at the gym or out to brunch on the weekend.

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

Update your sleepwear collection with this luxuriously soft Moonlight Pajama set. Choose from 13 gorgeous prints and colors — including leopard, florals, polka dots and solids.

DryBar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo (starting $14; nordstrom.com)

Say goodbye to dirty hair thanks to DryBar’s Detox Dry Shampoo, which lifts, volumizes and rids hair of grease and odor. It has notes of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla, so it leaves your hair smelling fresh and clean as well.

Nordstrom Butter Crew Socks ($9; nordstrom.com)

Slipping into a pair of these ultra-soft and fuzzy bouclé socks is like wrapping your feet in a warm blanket. Choose from a variety of prints and colors for just $9 a pair.

Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings (starting at $48.75, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

If you’re a fan of the Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings above, then you’re sure to love this style, too. Made with Zella’s signature moisture-wicking fabric, they are lightweight and figure-sculpting. The best part? They have pockets!

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98; nordstrom.com)

These faux leather leggings are an excellent option for when you want to look a bit dressier without sacrificing comfort. And with over 2,300 five-star customer ratings, it’s no surprise that they are an Underscored reader favorite this year.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Cuddle up in this ultra-plush throw, which is another popular item among shoppers this year. Available in 10 beautiful colors, it’s machine-washable and looks just as pretty draped over a couch as it does on a bed or chair.

In Bloom by Jonquil Lace & Satin Chemise ($42; nordstrom.com)

This lovely chemise features a racerback silhouette and lace-trim top with a satin bodice that’s equally as stunning as it is comfortable.

Nest New York Holiday Scented Candle (starting at $17; nordstrom.com)

This limited-edition candle is a reader favorite thanks to its luscious notes of amber, pomegranate, pine and more, and is sure to fill your space with the warmest holiday fragrance.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal (starting at $100; nordstrom.com)

These shearling slingback sandals from Ugg are cozy, comfy and a must-have whether you’re lounging on the couch or working from home. Choose from 14 bold prints and colors.

MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser ($20; nordstrom.com)

Waterproof eyeliner, mascara and even the boldest red lipstick don’t stand a chance against The Original MakeUp Eraser, which removes even the most stubborn makeup with just water. This cloth is machine-washable and lasts up to 1,000 washes.

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet ($49; nordstrom.com)

Get two for one with this reversible faux leather tote and wristlet from Street Level. This chic handbag is roomy enough to fit all of your essentials and is available in four color combinations — including black and leopard, taupe and ivory and more.

This machine-washable robe is plush, warm, cozy and so comfortable you’ll never want to take it off.

Zella Men’s Performance Long-Sleeve T-Shirt ($19.43, originally $23; nordstrom.com)

Stay dry, stylish and comfortable even during your toughest workouts thanks to this moisture-wicking long-sleeve T-shirt from Zella.

Ugg McKay Water-Resistant Booties ($112.50, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Inclement weather is no match for the Ugg McKay Booties. Made with water-resistant leather and lined with ultra-warm shearling and wool, these stylish ankle boots will keep your feet warm and dry all season long.

Staub 7-Quart Oval Enameled Cast-Iron Cocotte ($543; nordstrom.com)

Though this cast-iron cocotte from Staub is a bit on the pricier side, it’s a kitchenware staple that can be used in any oven or cooktop and will last years to come.

Free People Brookside Sweater ($69.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Dress this oversized sweater up with trousers and heels or pair it with your favorite sweatpants at home. No matter how you style it, it’s sure to keep you cozy, warm and looking fabulous.

Barbour Barlow Gilet Vest ($180; nordstrom.com)

This diamond-quilted vest from Barbour is a classic wardrobe staple. Layer it over a hoodie, sweater or long-sleeve T-shirt for a timeless look.