Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

You’ve gotten gifts for all your family, friends and gotten so many stocking stuffers your head is spinning. But did you remember to get presents for your coworkers? If not, there’s still time to get useful (and cheap) presents that they’ll love.

Whether it’s a new pair of headphones, a mug for their desk or just a new charging cable, here are all of our favorite gifts to give your coworkers or boss this holiday season.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds EarFun

If your coworker is always listening to tunes while they work, they’ll love these high-quality earbuds. They’re our pick for the best budget earbuds of 2021 thanks to their top-notch sound quality.

Cereecoo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Dock ($31.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Cereecoo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Dock Amazon

Help your coworker keep all their gadgets charged in one place with this 4-in-1 wireless charging dock. You can charge two phones, a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch all in one place.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot ($18.77; amazon.com)

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Amazon

Our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker of 2021, the Hario Mizudashi is a great way to get that afternoon caffeine boost.

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Subscription ($55, originally $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription Kai Burkhardt/CNN

For the coffee lovers on your team, Atlas Coffee Club will deliver a fresh bag of artisanal coffee from around the world to their door every month. We tried it ourselves and couldn’t get enough.

Package Free Airtight Stainless Steel Container (starting at $14; packagefreeshop.com)

Package Free Airtight Stainless Steel Container Package Free Shop

Help your coworker reduce their waste with this reusable, airtight, stainless steel container. It’s available in seven different sizes so whether they’re using it to store leftovers or to bring lunch to work, it’s the perfect zero-waste alternative.

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug ($29.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Rambler Mug Yeti

Nothing’s worse than cold coffee, so ensure their drink stays piping hot all morning with this insulated mug from Yeti.

Milo Corgi Cable Buddy ($6, originally $8; smoko.com)

Milo Corgi Cable Buddy Smoko

If you’re just looking for something small and adorable to give your coworker, this cable buddy is the perfect way to add some cuteness to their desk.

Stasher Sandwich Two-Tone Trio ($36.99; stasher.com)

Stasher Sandwich Two-Tone Trio Stasher

If they bring lunch in a plastic bag everyday, help them stop using single-use plastic with a silicone, reusable Stasher bag.

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ($13.99; amazon.com)

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ELAGO

Acting as both a watch stand and a funny piece of desk décor, this little gadget is a great addition to anyone’s work setup.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($19.98, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon

This reusable notebook allows you to transfer your notes to your phone and clean the pages clean so you can use it over and over again.

Baggu Duck Bag ($34; baggu.com)

Baggu Duck Bag Baggu

These stylish totes are so useful whether you’re out grocery shopping or just taking a stroll around town. Coming in nine colors and features a snap-closure, it’ll be your coworker’s new favorite daily bag.

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

Anker Powerline II USB-C to lightning cable Anker

Everyone could use a new charging cable, but if you’re going to get one, be sure to get the best. After testing tons of Lightning cables, we found this one to be the absolute best.

Rifle Paper Co. 2022 Desk Calendar ($16; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co. 2022 Desk Calendar Rifle Paper Co.

Help them keep track of all their deadlines with this gorgeous, worldly desk calendar from Rifle Paper Co.

Courant Catch:1 Essentials ($40; staycourant.com)

Courant Catch:1 Essentials Courant

This fancy wireless charger from Courant features a linen finish available in three classic colors to match anyone’s desk aesthetics. And if you really want to impress your giftee, check out Courant’s classic chargers, which feature Italian leather for $40 more.

Elodie Unicorn Ceramic Mug ($16, originally $22; smoko.com)

Elodie Unicorn Ceramic Mug Smoko

For the one who’s still a child at heart, this cute mug is the perfect desk staple.

Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Anker PowerCore 1300 Amazon

If your coworker is drowning in gadgets that constantly have to be charged, they need this portable charger for extra juice.

Home Office Reed Diffuser ($34; homesick.com)

Home Office Reed Diffuser Homesick

This reed diffuser from Homesick features a scent reminiscent of fresh air, water lilies and amber to make any working space feel invigorating.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom

If they can’t control the thermostat in their working space and they’re always cold, there’s nothing better to keep them comfortable than an ultra-soft, plush throw.

Bombas Women’s Holiday Ankle Sock 4-Pack ($54.40, originally $64; bombas.com)

Bombas Women’s Holiday Ankle Sock 4-Pack Bombas

Socks may seem like a present you’d only get from your grandma but trust us, when they’re socks as good as these, anyone will love getting a pack.

Pilpoc theFube Fidget Cube (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Pilpoc theFube Fidget Cube Amazon

For the coworker that’s always fidgeting and fiddling, this fidget cube is the perfect way to help them focus.

Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Seasonal Variety Pack ($17.76, originally $19.74; amazon.com)

Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Seasonal Variety Pack Amazon

Tea drinkers will love this seasonal variety pack from Celestial Seasonings that features six different holiday flavors perfect for the winter.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($15; flybyjing.com)

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp Amazon

If they haven’t tried Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp yet, they’re really missing out. The bold flavor goes great on basically anything and everything you can think of.