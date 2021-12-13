Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

You’ve probably started your holiday shopping (if you haven’t, you might want to), but as you mark more and more people off your list, your wallet might be feeling a little light. So if you’re in need of some gifts that won’t break the bank, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite presents for under $25 that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker ($24.99; amazon.com)

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon

Let your giftee indulge in their sweet tooth with this cute mini ice cream maker. Churning up one pint at a time, it’s the perfect way to add some extra sweetness to their next movie night.

Sondiko Butane Torch ($23.99; amazon.com)

Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon

For the one who’s obsessed with grilling or crème brûlée, this handheld butane torch is an easy way to up their cooking game.

Esarora Ice Roller ($20.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon

This simple-to-use, convenient ice roller is a lifesaver if you want to depuff your face or need help dealing with migraines. Just keep the roller in the freezer for a skin-soothing experience any time.

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat & Mouth ($19.82, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

A Game of Cat & Mouth Amazon

This hectic game from the makers of Exploding Kittens is a pinball-esque competition that will have you catapulting balls at each other for hours.

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug ($24.95; rei.com)

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug REI

This simple yet useful gift will find a permanent spot on your giftee’s desk. Featuring Hydro Flask’s dual-wall insulation, it can keep coffee hot all morning long.

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks, 12-Pack ($11.25, originally $16.90; amazon.com)

Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack Amazon

These hydrating masks are the perfect addition to your next at-home spa day. Featuring natural ingredients like tea tree, shea butter, aloe and more, it’s about time to pamper yourself.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloths Amazon

These reusable, biodegradable dishcloths are the perfect paper towel replacement and help you cut down on waste. We tried them ourselves and think they’re the perfect eco-friendly stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Ugg Leda Cozy Socks ($18; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Leda Cozy Socks Nordstrom

Everyone could use another pair of comfy socks, and these from beloved brand Ugg will be appreciated by anyone.

W&P The Popper ($16, originally $20; wandpdesign.com)

W&P The Popper W&P Design

For the popcorn aficionado, this popper allows you to simply fill the bowl with kernels, let it cook in the microwave and in a matter of minutes start snacking. Even better: The bowl is collapsible.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food-Grade Reusable Storage Bag ($9.99, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag Amazon

If someone in your life is trying to reduce their single-use plastic waste, these Stasher bags are the perfect gift. They’ll never need another Ziploc bag, since these high-quality silicone pouches can be frozen, microwaved, tossed in the oven and even cleaned in the dishwasher. We’ve used them ourselves and won’t ever go back to plastic bags.

Mavogel Sleep Mask ($8.40, originally $9.98; amazon.com)

Mavogel Sleep Mask Amazon

The gift of a good night’s sleep is priceless and, luckily, our favorite sleep mask is only $10 so getting that deep, restorative sleep you’ve been longing for is more attainable than you think.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot (starting at $21.64; amazon.com)

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Amazon

There’s nothing like having a pitcher of cold brew in the fridge, and after weeks of testing, the Hario Mizudashi is our favorite. Not only does it make a smooth, flavorful brew, it’s also gorgeous and easy to use.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin ($9.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon

This polyester satin pillowcase can help reduce irritation to your hair and skin thanks to its super-smooth surface.

Truff Hot Sauce ($17.84; amazon.com and truff.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Truff

Add some gourmet spice to their life with this delicious, truffle-infused hot sauce. One of our favorite brands, Truff also offers pasta sauce, mayonnaise and more.

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator (starting at $24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator Yeti

The beer-lover in your life will never have to drink a warm beer again with this can insulator that slips right over standard 12-ounce beer or soda cans.

Brian, Dave, Neil and Colin Astrology Wine Glass ($16; uncommongoods.com)

Astrology Wine Glass Uncommon Goods

These gorgeous wine glasses feature all 12 astrology signs so you can find one to match everyone on your list.

Brian, Dave, Neil and Colin Vintage Baseball Park Map Glass ($24; uncommongoods.com)

Vintage Baseball Park Map Glass Uncommon Goods

Baseball fans will love this customized glass, which features the map of famous baseball parks like Fenway, Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium and more.

Uncommon Goods Storm Cloud ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Storm Cloud Uncommon Goods

This cute desk decoration features a special liquid inside that crystallizes and reacts to different air pressures so you can get help predicting the weather.

Uncommon Goods Eight Nights of Hanukkah Scratch-Off Playlist ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Eight Nights of Hanukkah Scratch Off Playlist Uncommon Goods

This scratch-off Hanukkah playlist is the perfect way to bond with your family, all while discovering some new holiday jams.

Puffin Beverage Jacket ($12.95; puffindrinkware.com)

Puffin Beverage Jacket REI

As winter rolls in and you start bundling up, grab a coat for your beer too. This cute and funny beverage jacket comes in three different colors so your drink can stay cozy and stylish.

Urban Outfitters Wide Wale Corduroy Bucket Hat ($25; urbanoutfitters.com)

Wide Wale Corduroy Bucket Hat Urban Outfitters

For the fashionista in your life, this corduroy bucket hat will be the perfect accessory to all their outfits this winter.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($12.99, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

Ensure your adventurer can always have a clean drink of water wherever they go with this personal filter.