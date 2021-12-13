Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and 7 others sentenced to prison over banned Tiananmen vigil

Hong Kong (CNN) A Hong Kong court has sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy figures to up to 14 months behind bars for participating in an unauthorized assembly last year to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was sentenced to 13 months in prison at the District Court for inciting and participating in the peaceful candlelight vigil on June 4 last year, which authorities declared illegal. He had earlier pleaded not guilty.

Although he faces multiple charges under Hong Kong's national security law, Monday's charges were not under the controversial legislation.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China has organized the candlelight vigil in the city's Victoria Park every year since 1990. But authorities banned the event for the first time last year, citing coronavirus risks.

The alliance disbanded in September this year, after police arrested several of its leaders on national security grounds.

