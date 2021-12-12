The biggest snowstorm of the season to hit California this week

(CNN) A drought-denting weather system will hit the West Coast, bringing the biggest snowfall of the season to California. Strong winds and welcome but heavy rain also will affect the West Coast through midweek.

The system is moving in from the Gulf of Alaska and will slowly push hazardous conditions southward from the Pacific Northwest Sunday to Southern California by Tuesday.

This will be "easily the biggest snowstorm this season," forecasters at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento said in their discussion on Sunday morning.

It's understandable as to why.

Snow totals of 3 to 5 feet are likely for the Sierra Nevada, with isolated areas receiving up to 8 feet. Some areas could see snowfall rates of more than 2 inches an hour.