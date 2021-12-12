1 dead and 5 rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort

(CNN) One person died and five others were rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort.

A witness reported that six skiers were swept up by the avalanche in the Silver Basin area in the Crystal Mountain backcountry Saturday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

All six were wearing avalanche beacons and were quickly located, the sheriff's department said in an email. All were pulled from the snow, but one person was not breathing.

The man who died was in his 60s, the resort said.

