LA public defender's office has 100 cases involving Torrance officers accused of racist and anti-Semitic texts

(CNN) The Los Angeles County Public Defender's office has identified about 100 ongoing cases that involve the more than dozen Torrance police officers accused of exchanging racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages, Ricardo Garcia told CNN on Saturday.

To date, the Los Angeles County District Attorney has dismissed about 40 felony cases, and the Torrance City Attorney has dismissed about 50 misdemeanor cases involving these officers, officials in those offices told CNN.

"It brings into question the credibility of these officers, right?" said Garcia, the Los Angeles County public defender. "Because when they write reports, when they testify, when they talk about our clients to the prosecutor, their credibility about what our clients may or may not have done, is being weighed."

More than 1,800 cases spanning over a decade in Los Angeles County are now under review due to the allegations against the officers, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Greg Risling, the assistant chief of media relations for District Attorney George Gascon, wrote to CNN that prosecutors are reviewing criminal allegations of unreasonable force by these officers, which have been presented to their office.

