'Rust' assistant director subpoenaed to interview with state's workplace safety investigation

(CNN) "Rust" assistant director David Halls must be interviewed by the New Mexico Environment Department as part of its workplace safety investigation after the shooting on the movie set that killed Halyna Hutchins, according to a subpoena issued by a state judge.

Court documents provided to CNN by affiliate KOAT show that Halls must appear for the interview on December 14 at 10 a.m. (noon ET).

Halls is "a very important witness" in the investigation, and the department is continuing to push to conduct that interview as soon as possible, Rebecca Roose of NMED told CNN.

"The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau will attempt to interview as many witnesses as it deems necessary as our investigation proceeds," Roose said.

Hutchins, a cinematographer, was shot on the set in October when actor Alec Baldwin was demonstrating a cross draw -- pulling a gun from a holster on the opposite side of his body from his draw hand -- during rehearsal.

