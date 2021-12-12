A family photo from a Kentucky home was found more than 150 miles away in Indiana after deadly tornadoes whipped up debris in the region

(CNN) A decades-old family photo from a home in Kentucky turned up more than 150 miles away in Indiana on Saturday after apparently being whipped up into the debris of deadly tornadoes that tore through the region.

"Walked out to my car in New Albany, Indiana and found this picture stuck to the window," Katie Posten wrote in a post on Facebook

At first, Posten thought someone left a note on her windshield, but when she got closer, she realized it was a picture. The black and white photo, dated 1942, shows a woman in a striped dress holding a young child in her lap.

Severe storms raged across parts of the central and southern US overnight Friday into Saturday, decimating towns and neighborhoods in their path. Officials say up to 80 could be dead across several states, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear saying more than 70 are feared dead in his state alone.

The back of the photo had two handwritten names at the year 1942.

The back of the photo had handwritten names and a date. "It looks like it reads 'Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell, 1942'" Posten wrote in her Facebook post.

Read More