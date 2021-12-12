Kentucky State Police searching for work release inmate rescued from candle factory that collapsed in tornado

(CNN) Kentucky State Police are searching for a work release inmate who was rescued from a candle factory that collapsed during deadly tornadoes Friday night, officials said.

Francisco Starks, 44, was treated at a hospital in Mayfield after being rescued from the Mayfield Consumer Products building, troopers said in a news release.

More than 30 tornadoes were reported in at least six states overnight Friday into Saturday, including Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi. Officials fear the death toll could top 80.

After his release from the hospital, Starks allegedly walked away instead of reporting to continue his sentence, the news release said.

Starks was serving time for third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property, according to the news release.

