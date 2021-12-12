Start your week smart: Italy, Anne Rice, Michigan shooting, vaping, Golden Globes
Updated 8:58 AM ET, Sun December 12, 2021
A man found a baby boy who was just a few hours old abandoned in a subway in New York. The chance encounter led to an unexpected family and a beautiful children's story. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The weekend that was
- Rescuers are rushing to search for survivors after deadly tornadoes left dozens dead in several states.
- At least two people died and seven are missing after buildings collapsed in the Italian town of Ravanusa.
- Anne Rice, author of the Vampire Chronicles novel series, has died following complications from a stroke.
- Parents alerted school officials to threats two weeks before the Michigan campus rampage, a lawsuit claims.
- Vaping doubled the risk of erectile dysfunction in men age 20 and older, a new study finds.
The week ahead
Monday
Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will be in court Monday. He faces murder, assault and weapons charges in the rampage that killed four students. The 15-year-old, who's pleaded not guilty to all charges, will be tried as an adult.
Tuesday
In New York, children ages 5 to 11 will have to show proof of one dose of coronavirus vaccine before entering indoor restaurants, fitness and entertainment venues. The requirement also applies to children participating in activities such as sports, orchestra and dance.
Wednesday
Eligible families will start receiving the final child tax credit payment of the year. They'll get up to $300 for every child under age 6, and a maximum of $250 for each kid between ages 6 and 17. While this is the final check of the year, there could be more to come in 2022 if the White House gets its way.
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents related to the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, has until Wednesday to sit for a deposition. A House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis issued the subpoena as part of its probe into the federal response to the pandemic.
Thursday
Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial resumes after a few days break due to the judge's scheduling conflict. The government rested its case last week after prosecutors called 24 witnesses across 10 days of testimony.
Photos of the week
Abandoned cats search for food on a road covered by ash and blocked by lava near a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. Here's a look at 31 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.
What's happening in entertainment
A salute to heroes
The annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute is live tonight at 8 ET. Since 2007, the event has honored everyday people changing the world, and has recognized more than 350 heroes from the US and over 110 countries. Their missions are diverse, but they're all dedicated to one goal: helping others.
The show goes on
Nominees for the Golden Globe Awards will be announced tomorrow morning, months after a controversy surrounding the organization that hands them out blew up. The event will be live-streamed here and on the Golden Globes YouTube channel.
Quiz time!
Flashback Sunday
