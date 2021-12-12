The first woman to be elected sheriff of Orleans Parish is also the state's first Black female sheriff

(CNN) Voters in New Orleans elected the first female sheriff of Orleans Parish on Saturday, upsetting a four-term incumbent.

Susan Hutson defeated Sheriff Marlin Gusman in Saturday's runoff election. Returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State show Hutson won with 53% of the vote. Gusman had been sheriff since 2004, according to the sheriff's website.

Hutson has also become the first Black woman to be elected sheriff in the state of Louisiana, according to CNN affiliate WGNO.

In the initial election, held in November, Gusman had a 13-point lead over Hutson, with 48% compared to her 35%. The race went to a runoff because no one earned at least 51% of the vote.

"History has been made," Hutson said in a statement on Facebook . "I am so proud and humbled to call myself your next Sheriff. A huge thank you to all of our campaign staff, our community organizers, the religious community, nonprofits, neighbors and friends."

