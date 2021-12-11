Brett Adair/LSM Debris and structural damage can be seen at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, early Saturday, December 11. In pictures: Deadly tornadoes strike central, southern US

Deadly storms hit the central and southern United States late Friday and early Saturday, killing dozens and leaving a trail of devastation.

More than 30 tornadoes were reported across six states, including Kentucky, where the governor says the death toll will exceed 50 after "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."

Among the most significant damage: Tornadoes or strong winds collapsed an occupied candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois, and a nursing home in Arkansas, killing people at each site and leaving responders scrambling to rescue survivors.