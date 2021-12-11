Debris and structural damage can be seen at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, early Saturday, December 11.
Brett Adair/LSM

In pictures: Deadly tornadoes strike central, southern US

Updated 10:45 AM ET, Sat December 11, 2021

Deadly storms hit the central and southern United States late Friday and early Saturday, killing dozens and leaving a trail of devastation.

More than 30 tornadoes were reported across six states, including Kentucky, where the governor says the death toll will exceed 50 after "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."

Among the most significant damage: Tornadoes or strong winds collapsed an occupied candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois, and a nursing home in Arkansas, killing people at each site and leaving responders scrambling to rescue survivors.

People stand among the debris in Mayfield.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
People work at the scene of a train derailment in Earlington, Kentucky.
Cheney Orr/Reuters
The courthouse and other buildings are damaged in downtown Mayfield.
courtesy Whitney Westerfield
Damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield is seen on Saturday.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Damage is seen in Dickson County, Tennessee.
George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP
People search through rubble in Mayfield.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
A derailed train is seen amid damage and debris in Earlington.
Cheney Orr/Reuters
Debris lies near damaged businesses in Mayfield.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Rescue personnel work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, that was heavily damaged during storms on Friday, December 10.
Jeff Roberson/AP
In the northeastern Arkansas city of Monette, at least one person was dead after a tornado damaged a nursing home Friday, trapping others inside before being rescued. At least 20 were also injured at the facility, Mayor Bob Blankenship told CNN.
Brian Emfinger/LSM