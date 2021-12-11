A Michigan woman dreamed she won the lottery — and then it happened

(CNN) Sometimes dreams do come true.

A 46-year-old woman from Kalamazoo County, Michigan, won a $300,000 lottery jackpot after having previously dreamed it would happen.

The woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won playing the Cashword Multiplier scratch-off game, which she bought from a Citgo gas station in Kalamazoo.

"Years ago, I had a dream that I won $25,000 playing Cashword," the woman told Michigan Lottery officials when she claimed her prize this week. "I never, ever thought I would actually hit this big, but it's a great feeling!"

The lucky player said she plans to use the winnings to buy a new home and will invest what's left.

