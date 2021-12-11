CNN Producer John Griffin arrested for attempting to persuade minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity

(CNN) Connecticut man John Griffin was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont said in a news release.

Griffin, 44, has been a producer with CNN for about eight years.

"The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Saturday. "We only learned of his arrest yesterday afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation."

The charges stem from conversations between Griffin and the purported parents of minor daughters, in which he allegedly tried to persuade them to "allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive," as well as an incident in which prosecutors allege unlawful sexual activity occurred with a 9-year-old girl, the news release said.

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Griffin.

