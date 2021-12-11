University of Florida launches formal investigation after reports of the destruction of Covid-19 research data

(CNN) A formal investigation has been launched by the University of Florida after an internal report detailed a culture of fear among faculty members claiming political influence on campus as well as instances of Covid-19 research data being destroyed and delayed.

Vice President of UF Research David Norton announced the investigation in an email to faculty and staff Friday morning, according to the university. The email indicates the results of the investigation will be made public upon completion, but did not give a timeline.

The allegations were detailed in the Faculty Senate report , released Monday.

The committee did not name specific individuals, in order to protect the jobs of faculty members, Dr. Danaya Wright, a professor at the University of Florida and one of six authors listed on the report told CNN.

"I don't know that we need a smoking gun, in particular, to say that this is coming from state government, governmental entities," Wright said.

