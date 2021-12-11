Heisman Trophy for 2021 season goes to Bryce Young

(CNN) Bryce Young was awarded the Heisman Memorial Trophy for the 2021 college football season Saturday night in New York City's Lincoln Center, in the 87th annual ceremony for the sport's most prestigious honor.

The University of Alabama quarterback was the overwhelming favorite this year for the award, especially after last Saturday's epic performance in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship game victory over the University of Georgia, where he set a conference championship record with 461 total yards, including 421 in the air, also a record.

The win propelled the team to the nation's top seed heading into the College Football Playoff , where they will play the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Michigan Wolverines will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

At the awards ceremony, Young said, "It's an individual award, but it's a team award. I couldn't do it without those guys."

Tuesday, Young was asked about the potential of being the first Alabama QB to win the award: "To follow the great quarterbacks that we've had and to have this opportunity, it's a huge blessing and something I don't take for granted."