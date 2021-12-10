New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it.

On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.

The governor said she is trying to get ahead of what she calls a "winter surge" for three main reasons: Increased cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas, according to a press release.

Anyone who violates the mask mandate could face fines of up to $1,000 and is subject to all civil and criminal penalties.

"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul said. "We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet."

Read More