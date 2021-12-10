A jury awarded the family of two drunk driving victims more than $301 billion, but they don't anticipate seeing any of it

(CNN) A jury in Texas has awarded the largest-ever personal injury compensation in the country to a family who lost two people killed by a drunk driver.

The sum is symbolic, lawyers for the family say, but the eye-popping size of the judgment is meant to send a message about the consequences of drunken driving.

Tamra Kay Kindred was on her way home after picking up her 16-year-old granddaughter, Aujuni Tamay Anderson, from her job at Cici's Pizza on November 12, 2017. She was driving through an intersection in Corpus Christi, Texas, when a man ran a red light and hit them, according to a complaint filed in 2018.

Kindred and Anderson died in the crash, along with the driver of the other car, Joshua Delbosque, who was intoxicated.

The family of Kindred and Anderson sued the bar Delbosque had been at for negligence, alleging bartenders there overserved him. The lawsuit also named the bar's owner.