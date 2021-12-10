Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

(CNN) Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old.

Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from a medical issue, Officer Tim Lupo of the the Roswell Police Department said in an email to CNN.

Thomas was born in Montrose, Georgia. After a standout collegiate career at Georgia Tech, Thomas was the first wide receiver selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, going No. 22 in the first round to the Broncos.

