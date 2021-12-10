Delta plane makes emergency landing after passenger assaults flight attendant and air marshal, police say

(CNN) A Delta flight from Washington, DC, to Los Angeles required an emergency landing in Oklahoma City on Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted two people, authorities said.

"The passenger assaulted a flight attendant," Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told CNN. An air marshal on board Flight 324 also allegedly was assaulted while attempting to subdue the passenger, who was eventually restrained.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft landed at Will Rogers World Airport at around 7:40 p.m. local time, Gregory said. The suspect, a man in his mid-30s, was removed from the flight and interviewed by the FBI.

