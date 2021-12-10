Alex Murdaugh facing 21 new charges ahead of bond hearing

(CNN) Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney who allegedly arranged for a former client to kill him so that his son could collect a life insurance payout worth millions, faces a slew of new criminal charges over alleged financial crimes.

Seven new indictments with 21 criminal charges have been filed against Murdaugh, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday.

The once-prominent attorney, in custody in Columbia for other charges, and has faced increased scrutiny since the renewed attention on the unsolved fatal shootings of his wife and other son in June and the opening of an investigation in September into the 2018 death of his housekeeper.

A bond hearing for Murdaugh was already scheduled to take place Friday for 27 previous charges that include "Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Money Laundering, Computer Crimes, and Forgery," according to the attorney general's statement.

The additional indictments bring the total number of charges faced by Murdaugh to 48 after a state grand jury investigation. All the charges stem from an alleged wide-ranging scheme that sought to defrauded victims of more than $6 million.

Read More