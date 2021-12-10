London (CNN) It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- and Britain's royal family are getting ready by releasing their Christmas cards.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shared a family photo used for this year's official Christmas card, while Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall went for a sign of the times, with an image of themselves wearing face masks..

Kensington Palace released the picture of William and Kate on vacation in Jordan earlier this year with their young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photo chosen by Charles and Camilla for their Christmas card was taken at Royal Ascot this year.

The palace released the image on Twitter, adding: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

It is unclear when the family went to Jordan.

