Step by step, the world is gradually opening up again. But that may not mean you’re ready to pack your bags and hop over the Atlantic Ocean just yet. Many travelers — even the most seasoned ones — may feel hesitant to put on their nomadic legs again. However, if you want to satisfy your wanderlust, you can make your holiday shopping list globally inspired by shopping from your favorite countries.

Whether you love the rolling Tuscan vineyards of Italy, the wonderful charm of Japan or the cozy, hygge vibes of Denmark, there are an array of products perfect for gifting — and maybe a little retail therapy for yourself too of course.

All of our top picks below are either made in the respective country or were founded by entrepreneurs from the country. When you shop with them, you’re fulfilling your travel bug and supporting the global economy. To us, that’s a win-win!

With a vibrant culture and mouthwatering cuisine, India is a special place to visit to expand your worldview. It offers travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in a deep and fascinating history and explore ancient traditions that date back thousands of years.

Rooshy Roy, the founder of Aavrani, is a first-generation Indian American, but she took annual trips to Kolkata, India, where she learned family rituals and recipes. She took inspiration from this experience to create her skin care company. This complete set uses the healing properties of turmeric to leave skin radiant and glowing. Inside, you’ll find an exfoliator, a serum, a moisturizer and an elixir.

When you think of Canada, do you imagine the gastronomic deliciousness of Montreal? Perhaps the jaw-dropping slopes in Whistler? Or maybe, just maple syrup, friendly people and snow? There’s much to love about America’s neighbors to the north, and these brands prove it.

If you love a big ol’ puffer but you don’t want to wear real feathers to keep you warm, Noize’s vegan line is perfect for you. The brand is run by George Batchoun, a Quebec-based entrepreneur who runs Noxs designs, which sells and produces 10 various Canadian brands, including Noize. This luxe yet affordable, high-quality PETA-approved vegan coat will keep you — or your gift recipient — toasty all season long.

Your beloved pooch deserves a gift to unwrap this holiday — and really, this pick is a gift for you too. Founded by French-born Jonathan Bensamoun and Canadian Loren Kirkby, you’ll be supporting two countries when you give your pup this GPS-enabled smart collar. When they wear this, you’ll be able to track their location, health insights, sleep and other data all from your phone. Might we suggest also throwing in a chew stick?

There’s great wine, beautiful views, fresh pasta and olive oil and passionate people. What’s not to love about Italy? These gifts will remind you why this shoe-shaped country is a must-visit for nearly all travelers, young and old.

Since 1983, husband-and-wife team Valeria and Ugo Campello have been growing their luxury lingerie and loungewear company Cosabella. The name translates to “beautiful thing” — and that’s exactly what you’ll feel like when you wear this top and pajama set. The company’s products are still made in Italy, and fans rave about the silky-soft texture and feel.

This is an Italian holiday tradition you simply can’t miss if you love all things Italy. Here’s the deal: Many legends circulate on how Panettone became an essential part of Christmas. The most popular one is the Legend of Toni, which tells the story of a young kitchen boy who burned the desserts for the Duke of Milan on Christmas Eve. To remedy the situation, he created panettone, a dessert bread. In the early 1900s, Italian immigrants brought his festive food to the United States, and it’s become a staple for Italian Americans too. Choose from lemon cherry, double chocolate with Malvasia wine or olive oil and blood orange from Bona Furtuna for your holiday celebration.

Founded in 1878 by 20-year-old aspiring chocolatier Silviano Venchi, these rich treats were first created in a small apartment in Turin. Now they’re still made in Italy but cherished all over the world. In this gorgeous gift box, you’ll find a collection of dark and milk varieties, perfect as a gift for your holiday hostess.

With great skin care, excellent vodka and plenty of personality, Russia challenges travelers with its people and architecture. If you’ve made it to this region of the world, you probably sampled interesting food and stood in awe of the city and country landscapes.

Founded by Russian entrepreneur Maria Karr, this skin care website offers a plethora of beauty products. We love this option from Botavikos that works to clean your pores organically, with 99.2% natural ingredients. In fact, it’s PETA-certified to be cruelty-free and vegan. As a great stocking stuffer idea for your overworked bestie, this serum uses niacinamide and essential oils like mint and cotton to brighten and calm your complexion.

Coveted for its approach to skin care and clean beauty, South Korea has taken the beauty world by storm. If you can’t nibble your way through the scrumptious food markets of South Korea, you can at least chase after its fresh skin secrets with these gift ideas.

Give the gift of a salon-quality manicure with these highly rated stick-on nails from ManiMe. It was co-created by South Korean-born entrepreneur Jooyeon Song and offers custom-fit, stick-on gel manicures and pedicures. It works because of its proprietary 3D modeling, machine-learning and laser-cutting technologies. Each set is made to match your gift recipient’s specific nails, making the final look polished and professional.

Founded in 1969 by Imsoon Yoo, Mediheal has been creating coveted skin care products for decades. In addition to its bestselling line of face masks, it also offers luxe serums and moisturizers like this uniquely formulated product. Ideal as a stocking stuffer, it’s made with superfoods, vitamins, minerals and hyaluronic acid to add plumpness and hydration in one.

From the beaches of Tulum and Cancun, to the vibrant capital city, to the mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico has much variety to explore. The country’s artisans are incredibly talented and versatile, making it tough to pick just one gift idea.

Want to improve the balance of your whole family? If so, this rocker board will be a fun holiday challenge. It was created by Mexican entrepreneur Ana Cecilia Parra Nava and is meant for kids but is suitable for adults to test out. It’s one of the company’s most popular items and will provide hours of play from toddler to teen years.

The best part about buying these Mexican-made handcrafted tequila shot glasses is that your holiday shopping gives back to those in need worldwide. In fact, this purchase can provide dozens of measles vaccinations to children. Plus, the glasses make for a fun gift to your pal who vacations to Mexico regularly. We suggest pairing it with a great bottle of tequila so they can test them out.

This West African country leaves an impression on anyone who visits. With its friendly people, rich culture and miles of beaches, Ghana is an energetic country — with plenty of options for gifts.

Christie Brown is a luxury fashion brand hailing from Ghana. Founded by Aisha Ayensu in 2008, the brand designs clothes for the global citizen, with all of its products made in Ghana. This gorgeous tulle skirt is the perfect gift to give the fashionista in your life, or check out the other clothes and accessories in Christie Brown’s collection.

A trip to Vietnam to tour through rice paddies and soak up local cuisine and lush mountaintops might not be in the cards anytime soon. That doesn’t mean you can’t shop with international inspiration to satisfy your wanderlust.

Have you ever tasted Vietnamese coffee? If not, you’re in for a treat. Rich in flavor, powerful in punch and silkier than other varieties, this makes for a thoughtful gift for any coffee fan. Debbie Wei Mullin founded the company, and she uses her heritage to guide the flavors. This set comes with all of its bestsellers to create that perfect cup of pour-over Vietnamese coffee.

The dazzling madness of Tokyo, the serenity of Kyoto and the Zen of Kinosaki are just a few of the wonders of Japan. Luckily, you can still fulfill your Japanese frenzy with this holiday gift.

In Japan, matcha is a well-loved tradition. While it may be an acquired taste for many, for the tea and design lover, this luxury gift will delight them. Cuzen was founded by Eijiro Tsukada and offers high-end products. Beautifully crafted, this set comes with the maker and three varieties of organic shade-grown matcha leaves. It also comes wrapped in a sustainable Japanese gift-wrapping cloth for an added touch.

As one of the happiest places on the planet, you’ll find Denmark to be calm, welcoming and colorful, not to mention cozy. The country’s tradition of hygge extends from the city to the countryside and is easy to replicate at home during the holidays — and beyond.

Founded by Danish entrepreneur Shaun Russell, this sweet gift set helps you gift hygge vibes to your nearest and dearest. It includes nods from other Scandinavian countries and comes in an FSC-certified box that can be reused. The scents include Skog, which is Swedish for forest, and has notes of pine needles and fir cones. Then, Hygge, which is Danish for coziness, offers notes of black tea mint leaves and dried apples. Lastly, Koto, which is old Finnish for home, has notes of vanilla beans, dried orange peels and bitters.

