Just in time for the depths of winter, REI’s got a host of Warm Up deals that will keep you protected against weather’s worst outside and keep you feeling cozy when you’re inside. Now through December 20, REI is offering a slew of discounts, like 25% off all Craft clothing for adults, 25% off all Lucky Bums sleds, 20% off REI Co-op’s Stratocloud Down Hoodie, and 30% off REI Co-op beanies.

Over on the outlet side (virtual only), the sale ends a little sooner: December 17 (so don’t wait to shop). But until then, you can save up to 40% off gifts with the coupon code OUTLETWARM at checkout. Co-op members can take an extra 20% off one item through December 15 as well.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best picks from the REI Warm Up sale for men, women and kids that you can shop now. The cutoff for standard shipping before Christmas is 12/17 at 9 A.M. PST, so don’t wait too long to shop.

Stanley Master Unbreakable Thermal Vacuum Bottle - 25 fl. oz. ($38.49, originally $55; rei.com)

Stanley Master Unbreakable Thermal Vacuum Bottle - 25 fl. oz REI

As functional as it is pretty, this constellation-bedecked thermos from the iconic Stanley brand is made to withstand whatever bumps and drops outdoor adventures might bring — all while keeping hot drinks hot.

Boulder Gear Bolt Insulated Cargo Pants - Boys’ ($75.73, originally $100; rei.com)

Boulder Gear Bolt Insulated Cargo Pants - Boys' REI

A far cry from the marshmallow-like sledding and ski suits a lot of us grew up with, these bulk-free trousers offer a ton of lightweight warmth for snow days.

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand ($299.99, originally $350; rei.com)

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand REI

Solo Stoves are much-loved for their practically smokeless fire (the better for marshmallow roasting) and easy cleanup — and right now, you can save $50 on the smallest in the lineup in a bundle that includes a stand as well. While it might not be backpacking-friendly at 20lbs., this wood-fired guy is perfect for camping.

Beyond Yoga Morning Light Pullover - Women’s ($48.93, originally $66; rei.com)

Beyond Yoga Morning Light Pullover - Women's REI

With four-way stretch that takes you from coffee to sun salutations and back again, this super-soft top will be a go-to for relaxed winter mornings.

Stax 4-Piece Interlocking Container Set - Large ($14.73, originally $20.99; rei.com)

Stax 4-Piece Interlocking Container Set - Large REI

This great under-$15 gift is made to hold snacks on snacks on snacks — and they’re waterproof, so you can bring them out on the kayak with you and stash some cash in one of them, too.

prAna V-Neck Shirt - Men’s ($19.93, originally $29; rei.com)

prAna V-Neck Shirt - Men's REI

You can’t go wrong with a black V-neck, and this one is made for whatever the day brings, whether it’s a pilates class, quick jog, or just an afternoon around the house.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Bluetooth Massager ($279.09, originally $299.99; rei.com)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Bluetooth Massager REI

This massage gun is great if you’re a runner or athlete, and it’s also great if you just fancy a massage on the sofa. The three-hour battery life will last for a week’s worth of recovery sessions, too.

Obermeyer Haana Insulated Jacket - Girls’ ($126.73, originally $169.50; rei.com)

Obermeyer Haana Insulated Jacket - Girls' REI

Save $40 on this warm, waterproof jacket — it’s perfect for winter’s wetter, colder days, and the all-black design is super functional.

Big Agnes Shovelhead Down Jacket - Men’s ($199.73, originally $260.95; rei.com)

Big Agnes Shovelhead Down Jacket - Men’s REI

This color-blocked puffer jacket switches it up with a block of vertically running down panels and contrast sleeves and torso, which both looks cool and improves heat regulation, too. The DownTek insulation stays dry almost 30 times longer than untreated down, so if you’re caught out in the snow for a few hours, it’ll retain its loft better.

Columbia Dalby Springs Jacket - Toddlers’ ($47.73, originally $65; rei.com)

Columbia Dalby Springs Jacket - Toddlers' REI

Gear up for spring or grab a waterproof outer layer with this toddler-size jacket, complete with an adjustable hood and moisture-wicking mesh lining. Choose from color-blocked or camo — both are more than 25% off.